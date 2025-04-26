Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,778,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YETI by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after acquiring an additional 489,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $7,702,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.