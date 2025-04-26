Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

MMC opened at $219.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.72 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

