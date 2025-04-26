Natixis Sells 178 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Natixis decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.