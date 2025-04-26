Natixis Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,929,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,539,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 415,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

