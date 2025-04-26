Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.62.

SKX opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,604. This trade represents a 31.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $105,741,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $72,272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,176,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,107,000 after buying an additional 1,041,677 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,981,000 after buying an additional 1,011,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after buying an additional 953,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

