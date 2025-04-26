Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 187.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.81% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10,665.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $311.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLUE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, Director Chandra P. Leo acquired 10,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

