Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.