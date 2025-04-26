Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $362.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $339.00 to $362.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

MOH opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.68. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

