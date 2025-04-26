MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.48 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

