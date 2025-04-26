MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

