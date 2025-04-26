MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $583.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

