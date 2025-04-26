MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO opened at $42.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

