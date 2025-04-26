MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISCG. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.