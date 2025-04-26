Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

