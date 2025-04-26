Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 972,633 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $54,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 60,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.32.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

