MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

