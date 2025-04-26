MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,791 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.