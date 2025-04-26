MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

