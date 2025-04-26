MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 460 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 287,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,162,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $23,726,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $124.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

