MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,923,085.14. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock worth $12,851,055 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $85.30 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

