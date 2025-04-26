MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 22,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,862.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 200,319 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 66,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.39.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

