MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPX Technologies worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,169,000 after purchasing an additional 513,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 553,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after buying an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

SPXC opened at $133.77 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

