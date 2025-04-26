McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

