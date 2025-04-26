Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $83.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

