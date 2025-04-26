Marshall Wace LLP Sells 471,887 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Eastman Kodak worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.8 %

KODK stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.