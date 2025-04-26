Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 601.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

