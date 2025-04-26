Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 58,867 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 1,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,453,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

