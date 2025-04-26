Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $727.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

