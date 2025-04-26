Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,635 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

