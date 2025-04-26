Marshall Wace LLP Buys 5,711 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $291.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.54 and a 200-day moving average of $344.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

