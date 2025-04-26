Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $213,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,193.97. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 10,815 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $367,601.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,049.99. This represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,108. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

