Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 64,472 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 396.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,472 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,738,000 after purchasing an additional 425,868 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,010,000 after buying an additional 759,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,122,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,822,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $45.79 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

