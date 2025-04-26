Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 6,226 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.35.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

