Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,114 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Magna International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 822,375 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

