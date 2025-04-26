Luca Mining Corp. (CVE:LUC) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk Purchases 20,000 Shares

Luca Mining Corp. (CVE:LUC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Luca Mining Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUC shares. Maxim Group upgraded Luca Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Luca Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

