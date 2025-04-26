Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 167,390 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167,390 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,588,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

UNP opened at $213.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.82.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

