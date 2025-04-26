Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Position Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Larimar Therapeutics

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.