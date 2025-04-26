Largo (NYSE:LGO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.90 price target on the stock.

Largo Price Performance

Largo stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.63. Largo has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Largo by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,016,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 620,909 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

