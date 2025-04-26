Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

