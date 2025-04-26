Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Price

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBNC. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.06 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.81 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Bancorp by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in First Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

