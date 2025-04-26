Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,625,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,315,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,956,000 after acquiring an additional 512,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.