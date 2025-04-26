Jump Financial LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 28.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Recycling by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radius Recycling by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.94 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.52%.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

