Jump Financial LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %

ZBH stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

