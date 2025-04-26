JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Shares Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

