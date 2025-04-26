Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,334,000 after buying an additional 178,813 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.59.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $85.05 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.