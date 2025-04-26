Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CB opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.12. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $243.14 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

