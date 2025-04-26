Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,933 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $180.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

