Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after buying an additional 157,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.