J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JSAIY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JSAIY

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.5 %

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.