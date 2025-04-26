iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,639,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,553,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $267.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average of $283.05.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

